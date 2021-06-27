Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 291.50 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,261. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.71. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

