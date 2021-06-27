Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

