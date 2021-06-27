Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,321 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $3,236,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

