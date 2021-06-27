Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $248.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

