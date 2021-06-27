Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 174,134 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.90. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.