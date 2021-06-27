Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,222.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,032,426. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

