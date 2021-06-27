Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

