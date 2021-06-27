Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,811 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

