Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

