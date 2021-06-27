Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

Shares of JKF opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

