Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

