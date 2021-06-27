bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $37.53 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 34% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $675,615.60 and approximately $288,279.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $37.53 or 0.00113783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.