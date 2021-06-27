Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comerica by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.68 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.