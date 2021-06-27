Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.23 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after acquiring an additional 723,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.