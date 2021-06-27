Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $31,285,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

