Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,720 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of United Bankshares worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $5,972,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI opened at $38.10 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

