Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,156 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.43 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

