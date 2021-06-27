Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 84,054 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $83,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

