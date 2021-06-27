Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Lamb Weston worth $95,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.