Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.22 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $91,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

CSL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

