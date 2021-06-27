Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 213,157 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $86,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

