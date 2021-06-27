Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,274 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Bill.com worth $87,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,544. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $189.46 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

