Barclays Increases CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CEMEX by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

