Barclays PLC Buys 168,674 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $66.91 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.