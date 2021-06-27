Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $427.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.53. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

