Barclays PLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

