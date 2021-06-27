Barclays PLC Has $18 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,907 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

