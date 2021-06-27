Barclays PLC Has $19.85 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 206,899 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

