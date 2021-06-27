Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,138,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Western Midstream Partners worth $18,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.