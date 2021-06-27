Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SEB Equities raised Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of TRATF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44. Traton has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.