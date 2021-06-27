Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.