Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.64 ($116.05).

BMW stock opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

