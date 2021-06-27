Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,980,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

