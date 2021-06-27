Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

