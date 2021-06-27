Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $606.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

