Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has an average rating of Buy.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.