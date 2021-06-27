bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

