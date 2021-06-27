Belt Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

