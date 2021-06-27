Benchmark Increases Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $50.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

