Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CNNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Cineworld Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNNWF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

