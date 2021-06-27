Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 797 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $442.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

