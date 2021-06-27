Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.