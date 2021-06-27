Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

