Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $237.10 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.