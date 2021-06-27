Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.69 and last traded at $127.43. Approximately 61,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,679,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bilibili by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Bilibili by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

