BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.04. BIO-key International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 49,168 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $58,400 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

