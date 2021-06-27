Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Shares of BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

