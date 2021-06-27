BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $56.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $48.74. 1,076,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,761. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.