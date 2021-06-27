BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 526,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,026,000 after purchasing an additional 41,369 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,728,650. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

