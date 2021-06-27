BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,634 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank First worth $35,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bank First by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank First by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bank First by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

